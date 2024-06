Brought to you by Sleep Country & 89.7 Sun FM



Staying cool on a hot summer night isn’t easy, that’s why

Sleep Country & 89.7 Sun FM want to know – what keeps you cool?

Let us know how you stay cool and you could WIN a

luxurious hot sleeper bundle from Sleep Country!

The Hot Sleeper Bundle is valued at $846.00 and includes:

Silk & Snow Relaxed Linen Sheet Set, Queen (x1)

Silk & Snow Relaxed Linen Duvet Cover Set, Queen (x1)

Hush Hybrid Pillow, Queen (x2)