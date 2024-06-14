The rain held off just long enough for Air Cadet Edwin Clements to make Canadian history today, in Canada’s first commercial flight for an electric plane.

Clements won Sealand Aviation’s contest to be the first student to fly the plane at the Campbell River airport. After about a half-hour in the air, he landed with the help of his instructor, and was all smiles at the hangar, despite the downpour which started shortly after landing.

“It’s just a moment in history, the first commercial electric flight in Canada. It’s a big moment for the future,” he said.

The all-electric trainer is one of only a handful in Canada. Sealand is the first flight school west of Ontario to add one to its fleet.

Clements says he hopes to become a pilot one day, and says the electric plane is a great way to learn.

“It’s a really good experience, so I hope we can get more of these out here for people to experience,” he said.

Pilot and Sealand spokesperson Mike Andrews said the electric plane has several advantages, including a reduction in aviation emissions. And with companies including Harbour Air and Corillair adding electric planes to their fleets soon, someone will need to train their pilots — Sealand Aviation is now leading the way for training on the Island.

The plane is a Pipistrel Velis Electro. It has a max range of 50 minutes, according to the manufacturer. It’s fully approved for pilot training in more than 30 countries.