Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastVancouver Island gets new federal funding to fight crabs, help salmon
Island & Coast

Vancouver Island gets new federal funding to fight crabs, help salmon

By Grant Warkentin
European Green Crabs are an invasive species in BC, and have been found near Port Hardy. Image from the Invasive Species Centre

Several projects on Vancouver Island are getting funding through a joint salmon restoration fund, the fisheries minister announced this week.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the province of BC co-manage the BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund. Nearly $40 million of new funding from phase two of the fund was announced on Thursday.

That includes $1.2 million to restore streams in the Chemainus area, nearly $3 million to improve dozens of central Island waterways, and $5 million to combat invasive European Green Crab species on the Island and coast.

It also includes $1.7 million for central coast hatcheries, $1 million to study Chinook salmon in North Island rivers, $1.5 million for the Salmon Coast Field Station.

- Advertisement -

In a news release, DFO says the projects will help make sure future generations can enjoy the economic, cultural and environmental benefits of Pacific salmon.

Visit DFO’s announcement for a list of all recently funded projects.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM