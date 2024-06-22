Several projects on Vancouver Island are getting funding through a joint salmon restoration fund, the fisheries minister announced this week.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the province of BC co-manage the BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund. Nearly $40 million of new funding from phase two of the fund was announced on Thursday.

That includes $1.2 million to restore streams in the Chemainus area, nearly $3 million to improve dozens of central Island waterways, and $5 million to combat invasive European Green Crab species on the Island and coast.

It also includes $1.7 million for central coast hatcheries, $1 million to study Chinook salmon in North Island rivers, $1.5 million for the Salmon Coast Field Station.

In a news release, DFO says the projects will help make sure future generations can enjoy the economic, cultural and environmental benefits of Pacific salmon.

Visit DFO’s announcement for a list of all recently funded projects.