Three young poets were celebrated earlier for their submissions to the Micheal Coleman Poetry and Spoken Word Competition.

It’s the third year running for the annual competition inspired by Micheal Coleman, founder of the Cowichan Foundation and avid poet.

Students submitted an original poem or spoken word piece, a video performing the work, and a short biography.

In total $8500 was on the table for the top three winners.

This year’s winners were Clay Wolfe in first place, Jayden Ferrario in second place and Alex Winterhalt in third place.

Students earned points for strong and clear messaging, passion, and insight.

“Our board is in awe of the amazing talent of all the contestants from the Cowichan Valley, and these three young poets who placed were so very passionate and authentic in their poetry,” said Cowichan Foundation President, Daniel Varga.

If you’d like to donate to the competition or the foundation, you can visit the Cowichan Foundation website.