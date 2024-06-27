RCMP will be enhancing their marine patrols during Laketown Shakedown over the Canada Day long weekend.

Officers will be on and around Lake Cowichan and reminding the public to make sure you have your Pleasure Craft Operator Card, a copy of your vessel’s license and safety equipment.

They also remind everyone that open liquor on board a boat is prohibited.

You can review a list of safety equipment for your boat here.

BC Highway Patrol also says they are stepping up their impaired driving enforcement.

Police say that they will be focusing on recreation areas and festivals over July and August long weekends on the island.

“Officers will be targeting impaired drivers from recreational areas, fairs, and music festivals to eliminate traffic fatalities on the Island this summer,” said BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Officer Corporal Melissa Jongema.

That campaign will run from June 15th to August 31st