Donors from across Vancouver Island came together and have raised over $180,000 for cancer diagnostic and treatment equipment at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

According to the Nanaimo District Hospital Foundation, 532 donors from Central and North Island raised funds to help technicians detect cancerous tissues quickly and accurately.

They add the new equipment will cost close to $160,000 and will help lead to quicker diagnosis and early treatment for cancer care in the region.

The NDHF says donations raised have helped them procure a second piece of equipment that will be used in reconstructive surgery for those experiencing breast cancer and is expected to be implemented this year at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

CEO Barney Ellis-Perry says the equipment will be on site for the Cancer Centre for Central Vancouver Island, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

“We asked our community to help bring cancer care closer to home, and they did just that,” he says. “Funding these two pieces of equipment is an incredible start to meet our collective goal of having comprehensive cancer care in our region.”

The NDHF says the campaign has concluded, but donations are still accepted through their website.