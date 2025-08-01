The Downtown Duncan Business Improvement Area Society launches safety and security patrols this evening (Friday) to help protect downtown businesses and enhance after-hours safety.

In a news release, the DDBIA says its nightly Safety and Security Patrols program will create a visible presence to send the message that downtown Duncan takes safety seriously.

In partnership with Footprints Security, there will be regular foot and mobile rounds to check doors and entries, get loiterers to move along, respond to minor hazards, and report suspicious activity between 10 pm and 6 am.

The initiative is supported by the City of Duncan and was developed in direct response to concerns raised by local businesses.

More than half of businesses surveyed say the reputation of downtown has declined, a third have experienced broken windows or doors, and 4-in-10 say their staff feel unequipped to deal with the increasing safety concerns.

The Society says it has negotiated a collective service allowing members can access Footprints Security patrols at a significantly reduced cost.

This cost-shared model allows participating businesses to benefit directly while contributing to a broader safety net for the entire downtown.

“We know how much time, energy, and heart our members pour into their businesses,” says Thea Hitchcock, Executive Director of the DDBIA.

Hitcock adds, businesses care about their customers, supporting the team, and being a cornerstone of the downtown Duncan business community.

“This patrol is a shared investment in that vision.”

The Society says participating businesses are helping to shape a downtown that is welcoming, resilient, and vibrant for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.