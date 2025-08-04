Fifteen people across BC have been presented with the Order of BC medal for their contributions to the province.

According to the province, the award is the highest offered in BC and was established in 1989.

Premier David Eby says contributions made by the recipients have exemplified the great work each one of them has done to help make their community and province a better place for all.

“Everyone one of you has made life better for your fellow British Columbians through your leadership, innovation, and advocacy,” he says. “Your contributions inspire all of us to do great things and give back to our communities.”

Two Vancouver Island residents received the award, including Dr. Robin Love (Lantzville) for his leadership and mentorship in palliative care and for inspiring a global standard for end-of-life care.

Jeremy Kinsman, of Victoria, was also one of the recipients for his service in diplomacy and public dialogue, and advancing Canada’s voice on the global stage.

The medals will be presented during a ceremony on Sept. 16.