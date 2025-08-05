The Wesley Ridge wildfire on the north side of Cameron Lake now covers more that five-hundred hectares and is classified as a Wildfire of Note.

The BC Wildfire Service says as of 8:49 pm Monday evening, the size is now estimated at 511 hectares.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has also expanded the area covered by an evacuation alert to include the following properties.

– Lakeview Road (Spider Lake) from 2700 to 2740

– Marshland Road from 2700 to 2800

– Spider Lake Road from 1240 to 1260

The previous evacuation alert remains in effect, as well as the evacuation order.

There are currently 164 BCWS firefighters responding to the fire, with assistance from the Dashwood and Coombs Fire Departments and firefighters from other areas of the Island protecting properties threatened by the fire and working to reduce the urban-interface fire threat.

Eight helicopters are being used in addition to air tankers and skimmers, and heavy equipment is building containment lines where the terrain allows it to operate.

Firefighters may get assistance from the weather on Wednesday as showers are forecast for the area.