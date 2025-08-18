Subscribe to Local News

Dairy Queen Back-to-School Class Treat

Brought to you by Dairy Queen & 89.7 Sun FM

Parents and Teachers, enter your Homeroom!

3 Homerooms will be chosen to receive a Back-to-School Treats
Prize Pack, courtesy of Dairy Queen in Duncan.

Prize Pack Includes
1 Dairy Queen Cake for the class to enjoy.
Small Blizzard Coupon for each student in the class.

Deadline to enter is September 14th, 2025.

The winning classrooms will be announced on the
89.7 Sun FM Sunrise Show with Jason – September 15th.

Jason, along with the DQ Staff, will deliver the treats to the school the morning
of Friday, September 19th, courtesy of Dairy Queen in Duncan.

 

5380 Trans Canada Highway Duncan BC, V9L 6W4

Phone numbers

Studio: 250-746-4897
Office Phone: 250-746-0897

