The City of Duncan says residents will begin rolling out their new garbage and organics carts for automated truck pick up on September 9th.

A set of three new wheeled carts will be delivered to residences in Duncan this month and people should continue to use their existing bins until automated collection begins.

The City says the collection carts must remain at the delivery address because the carts are assigned to a specific address using serial numbers and RFID tags that are linked to utility accounts.

Homes with registered secondary suites will receive two sets of carts.

There are no changes to the collection schedule or routes, and carts must be at the curb by 7:30 am on collection day and spaced three feet from other objects, including overhead objects.

If residents haven’t received carts by September 3, they should contact the Duncan Public Works Department.

For more information visit the City of Duncan website.