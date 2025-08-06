The Split the Pot Lottery has returned this month, once again raising funds to support critical healthcare services at the Cowichan District Hospital.

The August edition of the lottery offers a $5,000 grand prize, which will be drawn on August 7, followed by three additional $1,000 prize draws later in the month. Tickets are available until August 27, 2025, and can be purchased online at SplitThePot.ca.

All proceeds from the lottery go directly to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation, supporting vital medical equipment and services for residents across Vancouver Island. The foundation says the funds raised help enhance patient care and address the growing demands on local healthcare facilities.

Ticket packages range from:

10 tickets for $15

50 for $25

150 for $50

400 for $100

Draws are held publicly in Duncan, B.C., and ticket purchases are open to residents across British Columbia. The total number of tickets available is capped at just under 49 million.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit SplitThePot.ca.