A salmonella outbreak in multiple provinces, including British Columbia, has been linked to recalled pistachio products.

Public Health Canada said it’s investigating the outbreak that has sickened 52 people, including three people in B.C.

The agency reports that nine people have been hospitalized.

A recall was issued earlier this week for Dubai brand Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate due to possible salmonella contamination. The product was distributed in Quebec and sold online.

Also linked to the outbreak is Habibi brand Pistachio Kernel. A recall notice said the product was distributed in Ontario and Quebec in 10kg packages.

Al Mokhtar Food Centre brand Pistachio, sold in Ontario, has also been recalled due to salmonella.

The public health agency warns the recalled pistachios may have been used and sold in baked goods.

Most of the illnesses have been reported in Quebec, with 39 reports. There were also 9 in Ontario and 1 in Manitoba.

The agency says those affected are between the ages of 2 and 89.

The public health agency said individuals, retailers and distributors should check to see if they have the recalled products and throw them away, or return them to where they were purchased.

The agency warns people who have been exposed to the salmonella bacteria can spread it to others up to several weeks after they’ve been infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.