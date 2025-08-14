Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live
type here...
Photo provided by Ridley Wilson, Vista Radio staff.
Crime
Less than 1 min.read

West Shore RCMP seek suspect in Thetis Lake Park assault

Scott Penfold
By Scott Penfold

West Shore RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man connected to an alleged assault at Thetis Lake Park.

Police say the incident happened around 9 a.m. on August 12, when a woman walking on a trail was approached by a man who emerged from the bushes and grabbed her. She was not injured and was able to get away safely.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6’2” tall, between 50 and 60 years old, with short curly grey-blonde hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, khaki pants, and dark boots with dark socks.

Anyone with information, photos, or video of the suspect is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Scott Penfold
Scott Penfold

Continue Reading

cjsu Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

First Nations call for longer closure of B.C.’s Joffre Lakes park

Provincial
Two First Nations say British Columbia’s one-month closure of Joffre Lakes Provincial Park to allow for cultural practices is too short and is “a violation of trust.”

Multiple search warrants thwart drug trafficking on Salt Spring Island 

RCMP
Salt Spring RCMP have partnered with other law enforcement agencies to help deter drug trafficking and make the streets safe for the region's most vulnerable.

Duncan seeking artists for new mural project

City of Duncan
The City of Duncan is calling on local artists to submit proposals for a new mural at the Friendship Square – Hiiye’yutul’ public washroom, located at Station and Craig Street.

Vancouver Island communities receive $5.25 million for water upgrades

Cowichan Valley Regional District
Two Vancouver Island communities are set to benefit from significant water infrastructure improvements thanks to a combined investment of over $5.25 million from federal, provincial, and municipal partners.

B.C. Ombudsperson calls for stronger whistleblower protections after five-year review

Provincial
A review from British Columbia's ombudsperson finds the province’s whistleblower law is falling short in some key areas. 
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

5380 Trans Canada Highway Duncan BC, V9L 6W4

Phone numbers

Studio: 250-746-4897
Office Phone: 250-746-0897

- Advertisement -

© 2025