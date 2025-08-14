West Shore RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man connected to an alleged assault at Thetis Lake Park.

Police say the incident happened around 9 a.m. on August 12, when a woman walking on a trail was approached by a man who emerged from the bushes and grabbed her. She was not injured and was able to get away safely.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6’2” tall, between 50 and 60 years old, with short curly grey-blonde hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, khaki pants, and dark boots with dark socks.

Anyone with information, photos, or video of the suspect is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.