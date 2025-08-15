Subscribe to Local News

Provincial

Dubai chocolate recall expands due to salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios

By Emily Joveski
Photo of Dubai chocolate bar labels
More chocolate bars containing pistachio recalled amid salmonella outbreak | Public Health Canada photos

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has added more brands of Dubai chocolate bars to the list of recalled products due to a salmonella outbreak in certain pistachio products. 

CFIA said Thursday the recalled products include “Dubai”-style chocolate bars from the brands Chocofolie, Chocolato, Chocolats Favoris, and Vincent Sélection, all sold in 145-gram packages. 

The products were sold online as well as in stores in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. 

A recall was also issued earlier this month for Dubai brand Pistachio and Knafeh Milk Chocolate bars, due to possible salmonella contamination. 

Habibi brand Pistachio Kernel sold in 10-kilogram bags and Al Mokhtar Food Centre brand Pistachio in 450-gram bags have also been recalled. 

CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation after multiple reports of illnesses, which may lead to the recall of other products.

More than 60 people have been sickened due to the outbreak, including five in B.C., and 10 have been hospitalized.

The Public Health Agency of Canada warns people should not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

This a corrected story. A previous version if this story said the recalls came from the Public Health Agency of Canada. In fact, they were issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
The number of those sickened in Canada and B.C. have also been updated as of Aug. 18, 2025.
