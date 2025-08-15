The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has added more brands of Dubai chocolate bars to the list of recalled products due to a salmonella outbreak in certain pistachio products.

CFIA said Thursday the recalled products include “Dubai”-style chocolate bars from the brands Chocofolie, Chocolato, Chocolats Favoris, and Vincent Sélection, all sold in 145-gram packages.

The products were sold online as well as in stores in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

A recall was also issued earlier this month for Dubai brand Pistachio and Knafeh Milk Chocolate bars, due to possible salmonella contamination.

Habibi brand Pistachio Kernel sold in 10-kilogram bags and Al Mokhtar Food Centre brand Pistachio in 450-gram bags have also been recalled.

CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation after multiple reports of illnesses, which may lead to the recall of other products.

More than 60 people have been sickened due to the outbreak, including five in B.C., and 10 have been hospitalized.

The Public Health Agency of Canada warns people should not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled pistachios and pistachio-containing products.