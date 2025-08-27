Brought to you by Sleep Country & 89.7 Sun FM
Ever find yourself wide awake at 3AM, doing something funny, random, or downright weird? We want to hear about it!
Share your late-night confession for a chance to have it read on-air during The 3AM Diaries.
Prize: Winners will receive a Sleep Country Bedding Bundle, including
Malouf CarbonCool™ Shoulder Pillow x 2
BLOOM COOLING TRAVEL PILLOW x 1
BLOOM LINEN/COTTON TOTEBAG x1
Bloom Sheet Set (Queen) x1
Bloom Duvet Set (Queen) x1
valued at $825.
Don’t let those sleepless nights go to waste—enter now, then tune in to hear The 3AM Diaries on your favourite station. Let’s get serious about sleep.