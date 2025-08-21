Subscribe to Local News

bathroom-mural
City of Duncan
Duncan seeking artists for new mural project

Scott Penfold
The City of Duncan is calling on local artists to submit proposals for a new mural at the Friendship Square – Hiiye’yutul’ public washroom, located at Station and Craig Street.

The project is open to emerging artists, collectives, and muralists. Submissions must include images of previous work and can be sent by email or in paper form.

The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. on Monday, September 8, 2025. More details are available through the City of Duncan’s website or by contacting City Planner Larissa Barry-Thibodeau.

