The Nanaimo Ladysmith NDP MP says the Liberal government had a chance to act to protect wild salmon last fall, but voted against it.

Sheila Malcolmson was commenting after more than 300,000 farmed Atlantic salmon escaped into Pacific waters, getting through their netting in the San Juan Islands, 40 kilomters east of Vancouver Island.

Malcolmson says it highlights the importance of moving to closed containment fish farming……

Malcolmson says the wild salmon industry, which employs thousands of people and brings in hundreds of millions of dollars to the B.C. economy, is at risk when farmed Atlantic salmon get into the environment.