Police will be out in full force making sure motorists are obeying the rules of the road in school zones over the next few weeks.

Many children in private schools start this Monday and kids in public schools will hit the books for another year right after the September long weekend.

Nanaimo RCMP Constable, Gary O’Brien says thousands of children will be out in the streets and motorists need to pay attention…..

O’Brien says the number one reminder for motorists is to slow down in school zones and stop for all school buses when the red flashing lights are on.

Children should only cross at designated intersections and, if they are on a bike, they should always dismount and walk it across the crosswalk.