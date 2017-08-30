The Raptors are hosting their annual Vulture Awareness Weekend fundraiser on September 2nd and 3rd.

On top of flying demonstrations, there will be a BBQ, silent auction and special vulture themed activities.

General Manager Robyn Radcliffe says vultures in other parts of the world have suffered a huge population decline and we need to do our part to protect them.

She shares a fun fact about vultures that usually sparks some interest.