More than 1,000 people have been forced from their homes because of a growing wildfire east of Kelowna.

474 properties are affected.

Kevin Skrepnek of the B.C. Wildfire Service says Thursday was one of the busiest days so far with more than a dozen new fire starts….

Skrepnek says the fire to the east of Kelowna, where the latest evacuation order was put in place has resulted in a highway closure but for the City, and the entire Okanagan is still open for business.