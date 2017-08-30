Some dried cannabis products have been recalled by a Ladysmith area medical marijuana producer.
That’s after some tests found pesticides in some samples.
Broken Coast Cannabis is recalling three batches of marijuana sold between July and December of 2016.
The recall notice says no patients have reported getting sick from the products.
Broken Coast says it is notifying all clients who purchased the affected batches.
The affected lots were:
- Pink Kush lot 1130620116,
- Chocolate Berry Kush lot 1670700116, and
- Blended Indica Trim 1612100116.
Health Canada recommends that any individual affected by the recall immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Broken Coast Cannabis at 1-888-486-7579.