In 2016, ICBC invested in 12 projects in the Cowichan Valley to improve road safety.

These include new sidewalks in Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan and North Cowichan, pedestrian flashers in North Cowichan and Duncan, as well as gateway signing into Lake Cowichan.

Road Safety and Community Coordinator Doug MacDonald explains what kind of projects they like to undertake.

MacDonald explains how ICBC decides on improvements.