The Chief Election Officer for the Cowichan Valley Regional District is expecting a high voter turnout when Area B residents go to the polls at the end of September.

Kathleen Harrison says the last time there was a by-election in the CVRD ten years ago it was in Area I, which has as low population and the turnout was just 15 per cent…..

The nomination process closed on Friday and there are three names in the hat.

Alternate, Sierra Action, who has been sitting in the seat vacated by Sonia Furstenau since her election to provincial politics, Bill Savage and Larry Jorginsen are running.

Savage and Jorginsen both ran for the seat during the last municipal election.

Harrison says another interesting element to the Shawnigan Area is the number of non-residents who can cast a ballot. She says, while most Areas have one or two, the Shawnigan Area has around 60.