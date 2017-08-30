The Nanaimo/Ladysmith MP says splitting the Indigenous Affairs portfolio will do little to address the real, immediate problems First Nations people are trying to deal with.

Sheila Malcolmson says the recommendation to split the portfolio was made 20 years ago by the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples.

At the same time, the Commission called for a dramatic improvement to the delivery of services for First Nations people and Malcolmson says there’s been very little movement on that issue that could include better funding for Aboriginal children…..

Malcolmson says this latest move is an admission by the Liberal government that they just can’t implement their very ambitious agenda for Aboriginal people.