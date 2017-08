The province’s Children’s Ministry has been cleared of a charge that it failed to protect children from being sexually abused by their father.

B.C.’s Court of Appeal unanimously agreed that the B.C. Supreme Court Justice relied on evidence in the case from a witness who misrepresented her credentials.

In 2015, Supreme Court Justice Paul Walker issued a scathing ruling that found the ministry breached its fiduciary duty to the family.

The father has never been criminally charged.