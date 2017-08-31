Vigils and rallies are being held across Vancouver Island today for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Dr. Paul Hasselback with Island Health says there’s a recognition that while lots of change has occurred over the past twenty months, there’s still lots to be done. He says the events taking place today are also being held to honour those who have lost their lives.

Hasselback says there needs to be a shift in belief that overdoses result from illicit drugs and is a choice. He says drug dependency is a chronic illness.