The MP for Cowichan Malahat Langford says he’s celebrating at Transfer Beach in Ladysmith for the Labour Day Long Weekend.

Alistair MacGregor says every year the Nanaimo Duncan and District Labour Council hosts a picnic to celebrate what we’ve achieved in the labour movement.

However, he says we still have a long way to go, and a good example of that is what’s happening to employees of Sears Canada.