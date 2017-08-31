The BC Conservation Officer Service says despite the well-advertised campfire bans across the province, some are choosing to ignore the rules.

Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says they will be conducting patrols right across the long weekend, and any offenders will be charged.

Doyle says conservation officers are still involved with public safety and law enforcement operations associated with current wildfires across the province. They have also been assisting with evacuation orders.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says they’ve received over 16 thousand reports of human wildlife conflicts to date this year. Doyle says over 10 thousand of these involve black bears, while around 11 hundred involve cougars. He says these numbers are comparable to last year, but the season isn’t over yet.