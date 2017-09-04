In the last 5 years 5,000 young workers have been injured on the job on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Two young workers died on the Island in the last 5 years, both were tree fallers.

Trudi Rondeau, of WorkSafe BC says 63 per cent of the young worker claims they get are from young men…..

Rondeau says to try to prevent those, WorkSafe BC has been running a campaign called “Listen to Your Gut” to encourage young workers to speak up when they feel they are facing a potentially unsafe situation.