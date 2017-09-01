The CFL’s Labour Day Classic is a September long-weekend staple for many fans and there will most likely be numerous house parties along with the game.

After a night of drinking, sometimes your car is the only place where you can sleep.

R-C-M-P Constable Rob Gardner is reminding drivers that if that is the case, there are a few things you should know.

Gardner says this should really be a last resort, and it’s better to arrange a safe ride home and then you can pick your car up the next day when you’re sober.