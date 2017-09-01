The Shawnigan Residents Association is trying to raise awareness about the use of the lake when it comes to boating activities.

President, Calvin Cook says the guidelines were put together by a number of user groups, some of whom didn’t want to see any boats on the lake while others were wakeboard enthusiasts or owners of jet skis.

Cook says the rules for users should help keep the waves that hit the shore to a minimum……

The rules state big wake sports should take place in the middle of the lake or at least 100 feet from shore.

Boaters are reminded that swimmers and non powered watercraft always have the right of way.