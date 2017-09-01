Young people leaving foster care will now have access to free tuition across all public post-secondary schools in the province.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement in Nanaimo today.

The program provides tuition waivers to former kids in care, who are less likely to have access to post-secondary education or training. Previously, the program was only available at 11 schools.

Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy says young people in care should have the same level of support as their peers.

Students accessing the program must be from BC, between 19 and 26, and have been in care for a minimum of 24 months.