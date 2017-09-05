Environment Canada has issued a smoke advisory for Vancouver Island and a special weather statement remains in effect for the region from the Sunshine Coast and over to the east side of the Island from Campbell River down through Duncan.

Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist says the concentration and location of wildfire smoke is a wildcard factor for forecasting temperatures….

However, Lundquist says smoke blocks the transmission of sunlight and there is a thin layer of clouds above the smoke so the temperatures will be tempered by those factors.

He says an onshore flow will develop later tomorrow (Wed) and a cooler airmass is expected to spread over the south coast as the smoke moves eastward.

Rain is expected to move in by the weekend.