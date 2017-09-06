Dust and mud have been a problem for the Youbou community for many years, as a result of the increased logging trucks that pass in the area.

CVRD Director Klaus Kuhn says TimberWest has been consulting with the community on creating a logging bypass road to help solve the issue. Kuhn says the community was opposed to the idea of another gravel road.

The public meeting was held by TimberWest, along with representatives from the Ministry of Transportation and the community to try and find ways to put an end to the longstanding problem. Kuhn shares what he and other members of the community, believe is the best possible solution.