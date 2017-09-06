To try to prevent workplace accidents, WorkSafe BC has been running a campaign called “Listen to your Gut”.

It was aimed at young workers and encouraged them to speak up if they felt they were facing a potentially unsafe situation.

Now, Trudi Rondeau of WorkSafe BC says they are trying to gauge the success of the program by asking young people to participate in an online survey….

The survey, which can be found on the WorkSafe BC website, closes this Friday.