There are still close to 160 wildfires burning in B.C.

The hot spots are near Peachland and in the Kootenays, especially around Cranbrook.

Kevin Skrepnek, of the B.C. Wildfire Service, says the forest floor is so dry it’s going to take a long sustained rain event to help ease the situation…..

A total of 431 structures have burned.

220 of those were homes.

More than 4,000 people are out of their homes as a result of 21 different evacuation orders.