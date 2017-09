The Cowichan Capitals are gearing up for the home opener this weekend.

Justis Doucet is the new voice of Discovery Honda Cowichan Capitals, and is very familiar with the local hockey scene.

The Capitals welcome Nanaimo to the big stick on Saturday. The Clippers won 3-1 in their last match up in exhibition play. Doucet expects the team to come out strong this time around.