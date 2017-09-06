Rogers Hometown Hockey has announced the Cowichan Valley as part of their tour for the 2017/18 season.

Host Ron Maclean and co-host Tara Slone will be in our region for a special live pre-game show to air on Sportsnet before the Sunday January 21st matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

The tour will arrive the day before for a free, family friendly weekend with games and activities celebrating all things hockey.

Local minor hockey associations will also be a huge part of the event, and will receive exclusive access and perks.

North Cowichan says the event will be a huge economic driver bringing an expected 1-million dollars to the region.