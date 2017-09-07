Duncan and North Cowichan have agreed to hold the referendum on amalgamation next Spring.
Duncan City Council voted in favour of that motion on Tuesday. Mayor Phil Kent says a key part of their plan is to have a communication consultant find the best way to deliver the necessary information to the public.
Kent says a lot of work has to be done in a short period of time.
The referendum still has to be approved by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, after which both municipalities will choose a date.