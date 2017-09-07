The Cowichan SPCA is hosting their biggest annual fundraiser this weekend.

Paws for A Cause is a 1 or 3 kilometre family and pet friendly walk to raise money to help the local branch support and care for their animals.

Manager Sandi Trent says there will be lots of activities at McAdam Park on Saturday.

Trent says they are hoping to raise 12 thousand dollars at this event, to help support the local branch in providing care and medical attention to all their animals throughout the year.

Paws for A Cause events are taking place across the province in a number of other communities as well.