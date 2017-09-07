The Cowichan Valley now has its own medical health officer.

Dr. Shannon Waters has extensive knowledge of the local Cowichan community and Aboriginal health……

Waters, who worked as a physician in the Valley from 2004 to 2006 says she's excited to be able to give back to the community that she is originally from.

Waters has served as Island Health’s Medical Director for Excellence in Maternal Care for Aboriginal Women and Families in the North Island region, was the Aboriginal Health Physician Advisor to the Provincial Health Officer and held various positions with Health Canada and the First Nations Health Authority.