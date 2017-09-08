A cross-Canada walk for youth homelessness will be on Vancouver Island this week.

A Push For Change was created to show support and raise funds and awareness for 35 thousand Canadian youth living on the streets.

Founder Joe Roberts says his own personal experience as a former drug addict and homeless youth in Vancouver pushed him to do this.

Roberts started his journey on May 1st last year in St. John’s Newfoundland and will end with a celebration in Vancouver at the end of this month. He is hoping to help change the way people view homelessness.