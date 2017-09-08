The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP has a new Officer in Command.

Staff Sgt. Chris Bear has been promoted to Inspector to replace Superintendent Ray Carfantan, who held the position since October 2013. Bear has 24 years experience with the RCMP and has lived in the Cowichan Valley since 2006.

He has served in several positions with the Duncan North Cowichan detachment, as well as with Aboriginal Policing Services in the Vancouver Island District Headquarters. Bear says he intends to build on the successes of Superintendent Carfantan.