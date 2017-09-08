North Cowichan Council are one step closer to adopting new air quality regulations.

The bylaw proposes that residential open burning be prohibited within the urban containment boundary, other than registered farms and properties greater than 2 acres. That used to be the rule for properties larger than half an acre. Mayor Jon Lefebure says they are also extending the fall burning window by two weeks.

The fall window is now open from September 15th to November 30th. He says they’ve had a lot of feedback from both sides of the spectrum.

Another proposed change is that large land clearing burns are banned, unless an air curtain burner is being used.

The bylaw is up for adoption at the September 20th meeting. If passed, the new rules will come into effect on January 1st.