Stage two watering restrictions are in effect for the majority of the Cowichan Valley.

This is in reponse to the province request to conserve water as Vancouver Island hits level 3 drought.

Stage two means even numbered houses can use sprinklers on Wednesdays and Saturdays for a two hour period between 7-9 am or pm, and odd numbered houses can water on Thursdays and Sundays.

CVRD Water Manager Brian Dennison says for the most part, residents are cooperating.

Dennison says some people have been asking why restrictions haven’t been upgraded sooner.

Other restrictions in Stage 2 include:

– No permits issued for watering of new lawns

– For trees, shrubs and gardens: If hand watering, watering is limited to 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm for a maximum of two hours per day

– If using micro or drip irrigation, watering is permitted anytime, up to a maximum of 4 hours per day

– Washing houses, driveways and sidewalks not permitted.