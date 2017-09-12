The Provincial Coordinator of First Call, the B.C. Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition says the NDP government is going in the right direction.
The province released a budget update yesterday (Mon).
Adrienne Montani says there were lots of areas where the province indicated there would be some social investment including housing, public education, welfare rates, support for youth with mental health challenges, and tuition waivers….
Montani says her organization will also be watching what happens with child protection because the Ministry didn’t get any kind of boost in funding.
Montani says it’s also good to see the beginnings of a Poverty Reduction Plan for the province.
The president of the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce says she figures the membership would be happy with what they heard in the provincial budget update.
Julie Scurr says there was no major shift when it came to small business….
The budget included an increase in the general corporate income tax from 11 per cent to 12 per cent and a reduction in the small business corporate income tax from 2 point 5 per cent to two per cent.