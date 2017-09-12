The Provincial Coordinator of First Call, the B.C. Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition says the NDP government is going in the right direction.

The province released a budget update yesterday (Mon).

Adrienne Montani says there were lots of areas where the province indicated there would be some social investment including housing, public education, welfare rates, support for youth with mental health challenges, and tuition waivers….

Montani says her organization will also be watching what happens with child protection because the Ministry didn’t get any kind of boost in funding.

Montani says it’s also good to see the beginnings of a Poverty Reduction Plan for the province.