The Cowichan River bridges are getting all jacked up…literally.
The project is worth just under a million dollars and is meant to improve the seismic safety of the structures in the event of an earthquake.
Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Regional Deputy Director, Janelle Irwin says this project is complex.
She adds that the delays to motorists will be minimal.
These bridges are in need of repair, as the eastbound structure was built in 1978, while the westbound bridge was built in 1950.
The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2018.