The Public and Private Workers of Canada and Unifor say 160 sawmill workers are being laid off.

The layoffs are happening at the Ladysmith Western Forest Products mill and at Long Hoh Enterprises at Qualicum Beach.

Cam Shiell, PPWC Forestry Officer says that’s because the sawmills are facing log and fibre shortages due to hot dry weather and poor government policies…..

Shiell says more layoffs are expected and it is only a matter of time before secondary users, like pulp and paper mills and remanufacturing plants are forced to follow suit.

Shiell says the NDP promised to change Liberal policies that allowed ships to leave our coast full of logs that could have been processed here and the unions are still waiting for a step in that direction.