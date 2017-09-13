A boil water advisory has been issued for users of the South End water system.

The advisory is effective immediately and is a precautionary measure in response to bacterial levels that could pose a risk to public health.

The advisory affects almost 5,700 homes and more than 300 businesses. South End water users should boil their water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth.

It is still safe to wash clothes and bathe in water without boiling it.

In the meantime, the South End water system will be chlorinated until further notice.

Homes in the “red” zone are affected.

To see a list of addresses affected go to: http://www.northcowichan.ca/assets/departments/engineering/pdfs/2017-09-13_SouthEnd_Boil_Water_Properties_Web_FINAL.pdf